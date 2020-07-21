15127 W Washington St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available for rent in Goodyear! This incredible open and spacious floor plan features a living room, a large family room with fireplace to nestle up to during the cooler winter evenings, dining room, ceiling fans and window treatments. Eat-in kitchen features a breakfast bar and pantry. Master bedroom Suite features vaulted ceilings, an over-sized closet and a full bathroom featuring separate tub/shower & dual vanity. Backyard with view fence overlooking lush greenbelt area!