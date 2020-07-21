All apartments in Goodyear
15127 W Washington St
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

15127 W Washington St

15127 West Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

15127 West Washington Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available for rent in Goodyear! This incredible open and spacious floor plan features a living room, a large family room with fireplace to nestle up to during the cooler winter evenings, dining room, ceiling fans and window treatments. Eat-in kitchen features a breakfast bar and pantry. Master bedroom Suite features vaulted ceilings, an over-sized closet and a full bathroom featuring separate tub/shower & dual vanity. Backyard with view fence overlooking lush greenbelt area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15127 W Washington St have any available units?
15127 W Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15127 W Washington St have?
Some of 15127 W Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15127 W Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
15127 W Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15127 W Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 15127 W Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15127 W Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 15127 W Washington St offers parking.
Does 15127 W Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15127 W Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15127 W Washington St have a pool?
No, 15127 W Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 15127 W Washington St have accessible units?
No, 15127 W Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 15127 W Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15127 W Washington St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15127 W Washington St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15127 W Washington St has units with air conditioning.
