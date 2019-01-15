All apartments in Goodyear
15061 W. Taylor St.

15061 West Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

15061 West Taylor Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great two story level home in Goodyear.  Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in entrance way and Master bedroom. Master bath features double sinks, and separate Shower and Tub. Also has good sized yard. Pets considered with owner's prior approval.

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15061 W. Taylor St. have any available units?
15061 W. Taylor St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 15061 W. Taylor St. currently offering any rent specials?
15061 W. Taylor St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15061 W. Taylor St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15061 W. Taylor St. is pet friendly.
Does 15061 W. Taylor St. offer parking?
No, 15061 W. Taylor St. does not offer parking.
Does 15061 W. Taylor St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15061 W. Taylor St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15061 W. Taylor St. have a pool?
No, 15061 W. Taylor St. does not have a pool.
Does 15061 W. Taylor St. have accessible units?
No, 15061 W. Taylor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15061 W. Taylor St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15061 W. Taylor St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15061 W. Taylor St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15061 W. Taylor St. does not have units with air conditioning.

