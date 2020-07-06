All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14593 W Roanoke Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14593 W Roanoke Ave
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

14593 W Roanoke Ave

14593 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14593 West Roanoke Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON! Showings available after 12/13. Amazing rental opportunity in this Golden Heritage home in Goodyear on a large corner lot! Home is bright and airy and features a large formal living and dining room plus den/office. The open kitchen has upgraded, staggered cabinets, a butcher block area, and large working island. There are three large bedrooms including the master suite. Master suite has a full bathroom, garden tub, dual vanities, walk-in closet with built-in shelving and exit to backyard. The large three car garage has tons of cabinets. The backyard is an entertainers delight! Sparkling pool with water feature, pavers, and large mature trees that offer tons of shade! Landscape and pool service included! This wonï¿½??t last, must see, call us today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14593 W Roanoke Ave have any available units?
14593 W Roanoke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14593 W Roanoke Ave have?
Some of 14593 W Roanoke Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14593 W Roanoke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14593 W Roanoke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14593 W Roanoke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14593 W Roanoke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14593 W Roanoke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14593 W Roanoke Ave offers parking.
Does 14593 W Roanoke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14593 W Roanoke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14593 W Roanoke Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14593 W Roanoke Ave has a pool.
Does 14593 W Roanoke Ave have accessible units?
No, 14593 W Roanoke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14593 W Roanoke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14593 W Roanoke Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14593 W Roanoke Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14593 W Roanoke Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College