14593 W Roanoke Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON! Showings available after 12/13. Amazing rental opportunity in this Golden Heritage home in Goodyear on a large corner lot! Home is bright and airy and features a large formal living and dining room plus den/office. The open kitchen has upgraded, staggered cabinets, a butcher block area, and large working island. There are three large bedrooms including the master suite. Master suite has a full bathroom, garden tub, dual vanities, walk-in closet with built-in shelving and exit to backyard. The large three car garage has tons of cabinets. The backyard is an entertainers delight! Sparkling pool with water feature, pavers, and large mature trees that offer tons of shade! Landscape and pool service included! This wonï¿½??t last, must see, call us today!!