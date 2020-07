Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

This remarkable luxury home with it's courtyard situated on Palm Valley Golf Course is an opportunity you won't want to miss! In a location that brags of fairways lined with palm trees, restaurants and stores right on your doorstep -so what more can you ask for! corian counter tops and spice maple cabinets. Use of Community Pool, sought after schools just a jog away. Luke AFB, I-10 just moments away. Tenant to verify school info and room dimensions.