Goodyear, AZ
14383 W MONTE VISTA Road
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

14383 W MONTE VISTA Road

14383 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

14383 West Monte Vista Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
garage
tennis court
Available May 15th. No showings until then. GOLF COURSE PROPERTY located in the sought after Travesia neighborhood. 4bd/2ba/ 2 car garage. Backyard is good size and maintenance free. Huge patio, fire pit & overlooks the 15th tee. Elegant rotunda entry, bronze fixtures t/o. Granite in kitchen and both bathrooms, new cabinets, new carpet in master and living room. Split floor plan. Master offers sliders to your patio. Large bath with separate garden tub, huge shower, separate sinks and walk-in closet. Other 3 bedrooms are spacious and 2nd bath offers double sinks. Excellent school district of Litchfield. Access to community center with a pool, tennis courts, volley ball and more. Community center is walking distance AND so is Lifetime fitness. Washer and dryer included. Goodyear tax apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road have any available units?
14383 W MONTE VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road have?
Some of 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
14383 W MONTE VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road have a pool?
Yes, 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road has a pool.
Does 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14383 W MONTE VISTA Road does not have units with air conditioning.
