14383 W MONTE VISTA Road

Available May 15th. No showings until then. GOLF COURSE PROPERTY located in the sought after Travesia neighborhood. 4bd/2ba/ 2 car garage. Backyard is good size and maintenance free. Huge patio, fire pit & overlooks the 15th tee. Elegant rotunda entry, bronze fixtures t/o. Granite in kitchen and both bathrooms, new cabinets, new carpet in master and living room. Split floor plan. Master offers sliders to your patio. Large bath with separate garden tub, huge shower, separate sinks and walk-in closet. Other 3 bedrooms are spacious and 2nd bath offers double sinks. Excellent school district of Litchfield. Access to community center with a pool, tennis courts, volley ball and more. Community center is walking distance AND so is Lifetime fitness. Washer and dryer included. Goodyear tax apply