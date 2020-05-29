All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
14377 West Desert Flower Drive
14377 West Desert Flower Drive

14377 West Desert Flower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14377 West Desert Flower Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!!...Gorgeous 3 bedroom / 2 bath custom Meritage Home in the gated community of Cortile At Palm Valley. This split floor plan home has an oversized master suite with a large garden tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities with granite tops, bright cabinets, and a large walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms and guest bath with dual sinks w/ granite tops and bright cabinets is on the opposite side of the home. There is a formal dining area which leads to the open living area. The eat-in kitchen features bright staggered cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops and there is a breakfast nook which leads to the beautiful back yard with custom seating and brick pavers. Patio furniture and gas grill are included. The driveway also features brick pavers and the home has custom stone work. The garage has plenty of storage w/ large wood cabinets and overhead racks. Washer & dryer included. The community has gated access, a clubhouse, and golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14377 West Desert Flower Drive have any available units?
14377 West Desert Flower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14377 West Desert Flower Drive have?
Some of 14377 West Desert Flower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14377 West Desert Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14377 West Desert Flower Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14377 West Desert Flower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14377 West Desert Flower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14377 West Desert Flower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14377 West Desert Flower Drive does offer parking.
Does 14377 West Desert Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14377 West Desert Flower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14377 West Desert Flower Drive have a pool?
No, 14377 West Desert Flower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14377 West Desert Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 14377 West Desert Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14377 West Desert Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14377 West Desert Flower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14377 West Desert Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14377 West Desert Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
