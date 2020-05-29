14377 West Desert Flower Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!!...Gorgeous 3 bedroom / 2 bath custom Meritage Home in the gated community of Cortile At Palm Valley. This split floor plan home has an oversized master suite with a large garden tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities with granite tops, bright cabinets, and a large walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms and guest bath with dual sinks w/ granite tops and bright cabinets is on the opposite side of the home. There is a formal dining area which leads to the open living area. The eat-in kitchen features bright staggered cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops and there is a breakfast nook which leads to the beautiful back yard with custom seating and brick pavers. Patio furniture and gas grill are included. The driveway also features brick pavers and the home has custom stone work. The garage has plenty of storage w/ large wood cabinets and overhead racks. Washer & dryer included. The community has gated access, a clubhouse, and golf course.