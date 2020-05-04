14321 W Piccadilly Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 car garage home is within the Litchfield School District. Western Sky and Millennium Schools are closeby. RV Gate and oversize lot with grassy backyard is a couple of the attractions of this home. Cherry cabinets, large tile throughout main living areas, den and vaulted ceilings, arched doorways are other features adding to the quality. Breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances complete this quality home. Tenant to verify schools and room dimensions and application fee. Owner is a licensed Realtor in the State of Arizona. Application fee applies.