14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue

14283 West Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14283 West Lexington Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in gated community. Updated tile wood floors at entry through great room and dining area. Kitchen open to great room. Stainless refrigerator included. Easy kitchen access from garage. 2 bedrooms upstairs, loft with jack n jill full bath. Loft with closet great for den or office. Mst. bedroom includes walk in closet and dual sinks. Washer and dryer included. Cute easy to maintain landscaped back yard to enjoy your morning coffee or evenings to relax and read a book. Close to shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue have any available units?
14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
