14283 W LEXINGTON Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in gated community. Updated tile wood floors at entry through great room and dining area. Kitchen open to great room. Stainless refrigerator included. Easy kitchen access from garage. 2 bedrooms upstairs, loft with jack n jill full bath. Loft with closet great for den or office. Mst. bedroom includes walk in closet and dual sinks. Washer and dryer included. Cute easy to maintain landscaped back yard to enjoy your morning coffee or evenings to relax and read a book. Close to shopping and entertainment.