Goodyear, AZ
14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:31 AM

14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

14168 W Fairmount Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14168 W Fairmount Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
oven
Check out this unique 4 bedroom/2 bath floor plan. Private backyard with fenced pool and grassy play area. Nice maple kitchen with island and nook. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite with double sinks and separate shower and tub. Hall bathroom with separate toilet/tub area. Great location, only a few minutes walk to Old Litchfield Rd and restaurants, also walking distance to Western Sky Middle School. Only a handful of pool properties are available so don't wait to schedule your viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
No, 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has a pool.
Does 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
