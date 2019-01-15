14168 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Check out this unique 4 bedroom/2 bath floor plan. Private backyard with fenced pool and grassy play area. Nice maple kitchen with island and nook. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite with double sinks and separate shower and tub. Hall bathroom with separate toilet/tub area. Great location, only a few minutes walk to Old Litchfield Rd and restaurants, also walking distance to Western Sky Middle School. Only a handful of pool properties are available so don't wait to schedule your viewing.