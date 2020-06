Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

13658 W. Desert Flower Dr. Available 06/01/19 Golf Course Lot - This Great 3 bedroom Good Year Home has lots to offer. This home backs to a golf course has 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home that has over 1685 square feet. This home has lots of upgrades on the inside and has a great balcony off the master bedroom over looking the golf course.



