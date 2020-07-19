All apartments in Goodyear
13567 S 183RD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13567 S 183RD Drive

13567 South 183rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13567 South 183rd Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is home is MUST see! Fantastic views of the Estrella Mountain range, hiking and mtn biking trails just few steps from your door! Pool, View fence with a large natural wash for privacy, Inside has upgrades galore! Beautiful fireplace with a two story custom brick wall in the family room, Gourmet kitchen with Cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, under mount stainless steel sink with custom faucet, reverse osmosis water system; Travertine tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms, Walnut wood floors on the main floor upgraded carpet throughout; Main floor has a bedroom and full bath; All windows are tinted to enhance energy effciency; solar; additional insulation has been blown in; all showers have glass doors; so much more! Also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13567 S 183RD Drive have any available units?
13567 S 183RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13567 S 183RD Drive have?
Some of 13567 S 183RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13567 S 183RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13567 S 183RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13567 S 183RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13567 S 183RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13567 S 183RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13567 S 183RD Drive offers parking.
Does 13567 S 183RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13567 S 183RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13567 S 183RD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13567 S 183RD Drive has a pool.
Does 13567 S 183RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 13567 S 183RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13567 S 183RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13567 S 183RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13567 S 183RD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13567 S 183RD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
