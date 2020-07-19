13567 S 183RD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This is home is MUST see! Fantastic views of the Estrella Mountain range, hiking and mtn biking trails just few steps from your door! Pool, View fence with a large natural wash for privacy, Inside has upgrades galore! Beautiful fireplace with a two story custom brick wall in the family room, Gourmet kitchen with Cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, under mount stainless steel sink with custom faucet, reverse osmosis water system; Travertine tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms, Walnut wood floors on the main floor upgraded carpet throughout; Main floor has a bedroom and full bath; All windows are tinted to enhance energy effciency; solar; additional insulation has been blown in; all showers have glass doors; so much more! Also for sale.