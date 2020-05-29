13533 W Holly St

Amenities

Gated community, Private pool, backs to golf course! - Excellent neighborhood in Goodyear, AZ. This community has great features including golf courses, clubhouse, community pool, and is gated. The home also has it's own private pool and pool service is included in your rent! New Kitchen, paint, and new flooring just installed throughout. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living areas, plus an office and a loft upstairs! Backs to a gorgeous golf course. Come see it! Gate code is #8888, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, no cats, $300 pet fee if owner approves your small dog, $400 cleaning deposit, $2000 security deposit.



