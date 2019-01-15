All apartments in Goodyear
13480 S 186th Dr

13480 South 186th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13480 South 186th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
furnished
Fully furnished home in awesome Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This fully furnished Estrella Mountain Ranch home is nestled on a private lot with Mountain Views. The owner has furnished this home with everything that you'll need to enjoy the incredible AZ weather this spring. Interior has gorgeous new furnishings, new paint, beautiful tile floor, art niche, upgraded lighting/ceiling fans, and window shades, Perfect home for your spring training stay, located near the Goodyear Ballpark. Awesome eat-in kitchen features engineered stone counters, center island with bar stools, breakfast bar, all appliances, and a pantry. Perfect Home for entertaining inside and out! $2500 Security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear Rental tax of 2.5% This home has varying price depending upon the months desired. $2100 -$4200

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 13480 S 186th Dr have any available units?
13480 S 186th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13480 S 186th Dr have?
Some of 13480 S 186th Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13480 S 186th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13480 S 186th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13480 S 186th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13480 S 186th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13480 S 186th Dr offer parking?
No, 13480 S 186th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13480 S 186th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13480 S 186th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13480 S 186th Dr have a pool?
No, 13480 S 186th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13480 S 186th Dr have accessible units?
No, 13480 S 186th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13480 S 186th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13480 S 186th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13480 S 186th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13480 S 186th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
