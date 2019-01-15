13480 S 186th Dr

Amenities

Fully furnished home in awesome Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This fully furnished Estrella Mountain Ranch home is nestled on a private lot with Mountain Views. The owner has furnished this home with everything that you'll need to enjoy the incredible AZ weather this spring. Interior has gorgeous new furnishings, new paint, beautiful tile floor, art niche, upgraded lighting/ceiling fans, and window shades, Perfect home for your spring training stay, located near the Goodyear Ballpark. Awesome eat-in kitchen features engineered stone counters, center island with bar stools, breakfast bar, all appliances, and a pantry. Perfect Home for entertaining inside and out! $2500 Security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Goodyear Rental tax of 2.5% This home has varying price depending upon the months desired. $2100 -$4200



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4584645)