13395 S 176th Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets gym pool fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym pool

New carpet....great house for the money in Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This home has all new carpet and lots of sq ft for the money. Enjoy fresh paint throughout and tile in the living and dining areas. Priced right! The eat-in kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances. Master suite amenities include a walk-in closet and a separate tub and shower. Covered patio out back extends to a fire pitenjoy late nights roasting marshmallows. Get access to all the amazing amenites in Estrella Mountain ranch for just a one time $100 fee. 72 acres of lakes, parks, paths and trails, heated pools, spas, fitness centers, residents clubs, a marketplace and medical commons! Troon managed gold course is also in the community. $1325 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, no pets, $10 mthly admin fee, 2.5% Goodyear rental tax New blinds will be installed before you move in



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4523507)