Goodyear, AZ
13395 S 176th Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13395 S 176th Lane

13395 South 176th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13395 South 176th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
New carpet....great house for the money in Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This home has all new carpet and lots of sq ft for the money. Enjoy fresh paint throughout and tile in the living and dining areas. Priced right! The eat-in kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances. Master suite amenities include a walk-in closet and a separate tub and shower. Covered patio out back extends to a fire pitenjoy late nights roasting marshmallows. Get access to all the amazing amenites in Estrella Mountain ranch for just a one time $100 fee. 72 acres of lakes, parks, paths and trails, heated pools, spas, fitness centers, residents clubs, a marketplace and medical commons! Troon managed gold course is also in the community. $1325 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, no pets, $10 mthly admin fee, 2.5% Goodyear rental tax New blinds will be installed before you move in

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4523507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13395 S 176th Lane have any available units?
13395 S 176th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13395 S 176th Lane have?
Some of 13395 S 176th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13395 S 176th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13395 S 176th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13395 S 176th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13395 S 176th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13395 S 176th Lane offer parking?
No, 13395 S 176th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13395 S 176th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13395 S 176th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13395 S 176th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13395 S 176th Lane has a pool.
Does 13395 S 176th Lane have accessible units?
No, 13395 S 176th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13395 S 176th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13395 S 176th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13395 S 176th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13395 S 176th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
