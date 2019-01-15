13321 W Wilshire Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Single Story 3 bedroom 2 bath in Palm Valley on the Golf Course! Home has both mountain and golf course views. 3 bedroom, 2 bath ~ Split floor plan with spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower & garden tub. The French door offers easy access to the backyard patio. Vaulted ceilings and large picture windows in living room plus French door with side lights in formal dining area offer an abundance of natural light with Golf Course & Mountain views. The kitchen features white cabinetry with rollout shelves, breakfast bar seating, granite counters, Stainless Appliances (including Fridge) and a spacious dining area. Freshly painted exterior and interior with laminate wood flooring and tile throughout. Great location call Mary today at 623-398-5502 to schedule your appointment. This home won't last long!