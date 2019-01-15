All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:20 AM

13321 W Wilshire Dr

13321 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13321 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Single Story 3 bedroom 2 bath in Palm Valley on the Golf Course! Home has both mountain and golf course views. 3 bedroom, 2 bath ~ Split floor plan with spacious master suite with a walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower & garden tub. The French door offers easy access to the backyard patio. Vaulted ceilings and large picture windows in living room plus French door with side lights in formal dining area offer an abundance of natural light with Golf Course & Mountain views. The kitchen features white cabinetry with rollout shelves, breakfast bar seating, granite counters, Stainless Appliances (including Fridge) and a spacious dining area. Freshly painted exterior and interior with laminate wood flooring and tile throughout. Great location call Mary today at 623-398-5502 to schedule your appointment. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13321 W Wilshire Dr have any available units?
13321 W Wilshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13321 W Wilshire Dr have?
Some of 13321 W Wilshire Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13321 W Wilshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13321 W Wilshire Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13321 W Wilshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13321 W Wilshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13321 W Wilshire Dr offer parking?
No, 13321 W Wilshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13321 W Wilshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13321 W Wilshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13321 W Wilshire Dr have a pool?
No, 13321 W Wilshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13321 W Wilshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 13321 W Wilshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13321 W Wilshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13321 W Wilshire Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13321 W Wilshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13321 W Wilshire Dr has units with air conditioning.
