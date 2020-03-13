All apartments in Goodyear
Location

13123 West Cambridge Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning cul-de-sac home in the highly desirable subdivision of Palm Valley in Goodyear! This incredible 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features high ceiling in the living room, tile floors throughout the 1st floor and brand new carpet upstairs. Large family room w/cozy gas fireplace, neutral paint, and spacious bonus room ideal for a home office or game room. You'll love the gorgeous kitchen updated w/granite counters & stainless appliances. Awesome master suite offers vaulted ceiling, sliding door that opens to a private balcony, ample walk-in closet, & full bath with travertine shower, dual sinks, and separate tub. Backyard is perfect for family & entertaining with it's refreshing swimming pool, built-in BBQ, and faux grass areas. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and A+ schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue has a pool.
Does 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
