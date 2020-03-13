13123 W CAMBRIDGE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning cul-de-sac home in the highly desirable subdivision of Palm Valley in Goodyear! This incredible 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features high ceiling in the living room, tile floors throughout the 1st floor and brand new carpet upstairs. Large family room w/cozy gas fireplace, neutral paint, and spacious bonus room ideal for a home office or game room. You'll love the gorgeous kitchen updated w/granite counters & stainless appliances. Awesome master suite offers vaulted ceiling, sliding door that opens to a private balcony, ample walk-in closet, & full bath with travertine shower, dual sinks, and separate tub. Backyard is perfect for family & entertaining with it's refreshing swimming pool, built-in BBQ, and faux grass areas. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and A+ schools!