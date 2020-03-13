13114 W WILSHIRE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Do not disturb tenant. Perfect single level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, and a pool/spa! This home features a living room, formal dining room, breakfast nook with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, neutral paint & tile flooring, blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets with granite counter tops, appliances, ample cabinet & counter space, and an island. Master suite has a full bath with double sinks and a walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Backyard has tons of space, grassy area, a covered patio, and a pool for those hot summer nights!