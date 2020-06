Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym fireplace bbq/grill

LOVELY FOUR BEDROOM HOME WITH MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, BOTH A LIVING ROOM & A GREAT ROOM! SPACIOUSKITCHEN WITH A PANTRY & AN ISLAND. MASTER BATHROOM FEATURES SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB & DOUBLE SINKS. LANDSCAPE IS EASY CAREFRONT & BACK. BUILT IN BQ OUTSIDE AND A WATER FEATURE. ALL OF THE AMENITIES ONLY THE ESTRELLA MOUNTAIN RANCH COMMUNITYHAS TO OFFER. LAKES, GOLFING, WATER PARK, A FITNESS CENTER, THE LIST GOES ON