12643 S 175TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

SUMMER RATE $1600 FOR JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST WITH $100 CAP ON ELECTRICITY! BEAUTIFUL Fully Furnished home in Estrella Mountain Ranch! *3 bedroom, 2 bathroom* Open concept * Vaulted ceilings *Tile in high traffic areas *Great room with fireplace *Fully stocked kitchen with lots of cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar *Spacious master with great bath-- dual sink vanity, separate tub + shower and large walk in closet. *Low maintenance backyard that backs to greenbelt, extended patio* 2 car garage. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY!!TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION