Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:24 PM

12643 S 175TH Avenue

12643 South 175th Avenue · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12643 South 175th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1679 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUMMER RATE $1600 FOR JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST WITH $100 CAP ON ELECTRICITY! BEAUTIFUL Fully Furnished home in Estrella Mountain Ranch! *3 bedroom, 2 bathroom* Open concept * Vaulted ceilings *Tile in high traffic areas *Great room with fireplace *Fully stocked kitchen with lots of cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar *Spacious master with great bath-- dual sink vanity, separate tub + shower and large walk in closet. *Low maintenance backyard that backs to greenbelt, extended patio* 2 car garage. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY!!TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12643 S 175TH Avenue have any available units?
12643 S 175TH Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12643 S 175TH Avenue have?
Some of 12643 S 175TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12643 S 175TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12643 S 175TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12643 S 175TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12643 S 175TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 12643 S 175TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12643 S 175TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12643 S 175TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12643 S 175TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12643 S 175TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 12643 S 175TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12643 S 175TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12643 S 175TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12643 S 175TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12643 S 175TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12643 S 175TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12643 S 175TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
