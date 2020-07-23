All apartments in Goodyear
1257 N 161st Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

1257 N 161st Ave

1257 North 161st Avenue · (877) 208-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1257 North 161st Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1591 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance at this one!

Beautiful, Warm, And Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Features Upgraded Wood Flooring In Kitchen And Hallway Areas. Eat In Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Lots Of Cabinets/Counter Space. Spacious Formal Living And Dining Room, Family Room, And Inside Laundry Room. 2'' Faux Wood Window Blinds Through-out. Ceiling Fans, Carpet In The Bedrooms, And Upgraded Ceramic Tile Flooring In Bathrooms. Large backyard With Covered Patio To Entertain Family And Friends. 2 Car Garage With Opener. Close To Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, I-10, And Loop 303. **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 N 161st Ave have any available units?
1257 N 161st Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1257 N 161st Ave have?
Some of 1257 N 161st Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 N 161st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1257 N 161st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 N 161st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1257 N 161st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1257 N 161st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1257 N 161st Ave offers parking.
Does 1257 N 161st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 N 161st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 N 161st Ave have a pool?
No, 1257 N 161st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1257 N 161st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1257 N 161st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 N 161st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 N 161st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 N 161st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 N 161st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
