1257 N 161st Ave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, Warm, And Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Features Upgraded Wood Flooring In Kitchen And Hallway Areas. Eat In Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Lots Of Cabinets/Counter Space. Spacious Formal Living And Dining Room, Family Room, And Inside Laundry Room. 2'' Faux Wood Window Blinds Through-out. Ceiling Fans, Carpet In The Bedrooms, And Upgraded Ceramic Tile Flooring In Bathrooms. Large backyard With Covered Patio To Entertain Family And Friends. 2 Car Garage With Opener. Close To Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, I-10, And Loop 303. **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information