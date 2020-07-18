All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 1225 North 159th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
1225 North 159th Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

1225 North 159th Drive

1225 North 159th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1225 North 159th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely stunning goodyear 4/2 home with vaulted ceilings, premium corner cul de sac lot, all new carpeting, fresh interior paint, gorgeous kitchen with spacious living room entertainment transition flow, split master with enclosed bathroom, huge walk in closet, over sized backyard with greenbelt views, 2 car garage, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how

to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 North 159th Drive have any available units?
1225 North 159th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 1225 North 159th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1225 North 159th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 North 159th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1225 North 159th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1225 North 159th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1225 North 159th Drive offers parking.
Does 1225 North 159th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 North 159th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 North 159th Drive have a pool?
No, 1225 North 159th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1225 North 159th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1225 North 159th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 North 159th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 North 159th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 North 159th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 North 159th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with BalconiesGoodyear Apartments with Pools
Goodyear Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College