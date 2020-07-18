1225 North 159th Drive

Amenities

garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely stunning goodyear 4/2 home with vaulted ceilings, premium corner cul de sac lot, all new carpeting, fresh interior paint, gorgeous kitchen with spacious living room entertainment transition flow, split master with enclosed bathroom, huge walk in closet, over sized backyard with greenbelt views, 2 car garage, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how



to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.