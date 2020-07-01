10490 S 182ND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in mountainous neighborhood. New Carpet & Paint. Within walking distance of the elementary school. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a large open Family Room and Kitchen and also a formal Living Area with beautiful views. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Master bathroom has separate soaking tub/shower Split floor plan. Large easy care lot. The community offers parks, lake, mountain paths, and comm. center. Local swimming and recreation center available.Sorry no pets. No Section 8 *Agents, please see Realtor Remarks*