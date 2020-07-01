All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

10490 S 182ND Drive

10490 South 182nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10490 South 182nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in mountainous neighborhood. New Carpet & Paint. Within walking distance of the elementary school. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a large open Family Room and Kitchen and also a formal Living Area with beautiful views. Master bedroom has 2 closets. Master bathroom has separate soaking tub/shower Split floor plan. Large easy care lot. The community offers parks, lake, mountain paths, and comm. center. Local swimming and recreation center available.Sorry no pets. No Section 8 *Agents, please see Realtor Remarks*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10490 S 182ND Drive have any available units?
10490 S 182ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 10490 S 182ND Drive have?
Some of 10490 S 182ND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10490 S 182ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10490 S 182ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10490 S 182ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10490 S 182ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 10490 S 182ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10490 S 182ND Drive offers parking.
Does 10490 S 182ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10490 S 182ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10490 S 182ND Drive have a pool?
No, 10490 S 182ND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10490 S 182ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 10490 S 182ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10490 S 182ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10490 S 182ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10490 S 182ND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10490 S 182ND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

