Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:45 PM

7513 North 61st Avenue

7513 North 61st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7513 North 61st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous glendale 3/2 apartment with all tile floors, vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms, utilities water/sewer/trash/electric included, massive front yard with off street parking, secluded backyard, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 North 61st Avenue have any available units?
7513 North 61st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7513 North 61st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7513 North 61st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 North 61st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7513 North 61st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7513 North 61st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7513 North 61st Avenue offers parking.
Does 7513 North 61st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 North 61st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 North 61st Avenue have a pool?
No, 7513 North 61st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7513 North 61st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7513 North 61st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 North 61st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7513 North 61st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7513 North 61st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7513 North 61st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
