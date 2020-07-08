Rental Terms: $49 App Fee Per Adult. 2.2% Monthly City Rental Tax Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet. Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6653 N 44th Ave have any available units?
6653 N 44th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6653 N 44th Ave have?
Some of 6653 N 44th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6653 N 44th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6653 N 44th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6653 N 44th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6653 N 44th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6653 N 44th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6653 N 44th Ave offers parking.
Does 6653 N 44th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6653 N 44th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6653 N 44th Ave have a pool?
No, 6653 N 44th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6653 N 44th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6653 N 44th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6653 N 44th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6653 N 44th Ave has units with dishwashers.
