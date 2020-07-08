6653 N 44th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom/2.5 bath Condo in Glendale!



Features:

- New carpet upstairs

- Tile flooring downstairs

- Washer/dryer hookups downstairs

- Private patio

- Storage shed.



Water/sewer/trash service is included.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

2.2% Monthly City Rental Tax

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



