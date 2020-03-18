6536 N 60th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Coming Soon! Available by 4/30! APPLY TODAY!

This fantastic 3BR 2BA Glendale home has great curb appeal with oversized lush lot, decorative brick front and shade trees galore!

Inside you'll find tile throughout, ceiling fans and bright open feel.

Eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms and NEW paint throughout!

The rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with the HUGE lot. Separate laundry/storage shed. Washer/Dryer are not warrantied. You don't want to miss this gem!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 monthsï¿½?? rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures