6536 N 60th Ave
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

6536 N 60th Ave

6536 North 60th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6536 North 60th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Coming Soon! Available by 4/30! APPLY TODAY!
This fantastic 3BR 2BA Glendale home has great curb appeal with oversized lush lot, decorative brick front and shade trees galore!
Inside you'll find tile throughout, ceiling fans and bright open feel.
Eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms and NEW paint throughout!
The rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with the HUGE lot. Separate laundry/storage shed. Washer/Dryer are not warrantied. You don't want to miss this gem!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 monthsï¿½?? rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6536 N 60th Ave have any available units?
6536 N 60th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6536 N 60th Ave have?
Some of 6536 N 60th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6536 N 60th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6536 N 60th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6536 N 60th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6536 N 60th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6536 N 60th Ave offer parking?
No, 6536 N 60th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6536 N 60th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6536 N 60th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6536 N 60th Ave have a pool?
No, 6536 N 60th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6536 N 60th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6536 N 60th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6536 N 60th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6536 N 60th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
