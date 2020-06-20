All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6120 W. Maui Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6120 W. Maui Ln.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

6120 W. Maui Ln.

6120 West Maui Lane · (623) 889-7727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6120 West Maui Lane, Glendale, AZ 85306
Pioneer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6120 W. Maui Ln. · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This is a 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with 1996 square feet and is located in
Glendale in the San Miguel neighborhood.
The interior features a great room with a fireplace, formal dining room, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings upstairs, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. This home was just remodeled in 2019 with new carpeting, new paint, new bathrooms and kitchen. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping with a large back yard.

Cross Streets: Greenway Rd & 59th Ave
Directions: West on Greenway, South on 61st Ave, West on Maui Lane to the home on the Right

(RLNE1861772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 W. Maui Ln. have any available units?
6120 W. Maui Ln. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6120 W. Maui Ln. have?
Some of 6120 W. Maui Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 W. Maui Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
6120 W. Maui Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 W. Maui Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 6120 W. Maui Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6120 W. Maui Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 6120 W. Maui Ln. does offer parking.
Does 6120 W. Maui Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6120 W. Maui Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 W. Maui Ln. have a pool?
No, 6120 W. Maui Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 6120 W. Maui Ln. have accessible units?
No, 6120 W. Maui Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 W. Maui Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6120 W. Maui Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6120 W. Maui Ln.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity