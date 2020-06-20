6120 W. Maui Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** 4 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This is a 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with 1996 square feet and is located in

Glendale in the San Miguel neighborhood.

The interior features a great room with a fireplace, formal dining room, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings upstairs, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. This home was just remodeled in 2019 with new carpeting, new paint, new bathrooms and kitchen. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping with a large back yard.



Cross Streets: Greenway Rd & 59th Ave

Directions: West on Greenway, South on 61st Ave, West on Maui Lane to the home on the Right



