Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:04 PM

5932 West Orange Drive

5932 West Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5932 West Orange Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. This home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 West Orange Drive have any available units?
5932 West Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5932 West Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5932 West Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 West Orange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5932 West Orange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5932 West Orange Drive offer parking?
No, 5932 West Orange Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5932 West Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 West Orange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 West Orange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5932 West Orange Drive has a pool.
Does 5932 West Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 5932 West Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 West Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5932 West Orange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5932 West Orange Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5932 West Orange Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
