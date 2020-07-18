All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12527 N. 57th Avenue

12527 North 57th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12527 North 57th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304
Marshall Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
In Beautiful Marshall Ranch
Perfect for Entertaining and has An Excellent School District
All Appliances Included
BRAND NEW BLACK MICROWAVE, SMOOTH TOP RANGE AND DISHWASHER
In Law Unit Downstairs with Private Entrance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12527 N. 57th Avenue have any available units?
12527 N. 57th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12527 N. 57th Avenue have?
Some of 12527 N. 57th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12527 N. 57th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12527 N. 57th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12527 N. 57th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12527 N. 57th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12527 N. 57th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12527 N. 57th Avenue offers parking.
Does 12527 N. 57th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12527 N. 57th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12527 N. 57th Avenue have a pool?
No, 12527 N. 57th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12527 N. 57th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12527 N. 57th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12527 N. 57th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12527 N. 57th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
