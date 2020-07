Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed elevator garage parking bike storage coffee bar conference room dog grooming area fire pit game room guest suite internet access

Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities. Residents will enjoy gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, modern grey cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and smart home technology packages. Community amenities include a luxury pool with poolside cabanas, two story state-of-the art fitness center, sky lounge and much more. Located just minutes from Gilbert’s best shopping, dining, entertainment — Elevation SanTan makes it possible to live beyond your expectations.