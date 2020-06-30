917 E FURNESS Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath - Brand new carpet and neutral paint. Home has formal living room, separate open family room and kitchen w/ center island, breakfast bar. Half bath and laundry room also on 1st floor. All Major Appliances included in both Kitchen & Laundry. All Bedrooms and 2full baths upstairs. Full Master bathroom with 2-sink vanity, separate tub and shower. Master walk in closet has built-ins! Upstairs Hall bathroom has separated sink andshower area. All bedrooms and main rooms have lighted ceiling fans! Covered patio, built-in gas BBQ, patio with travertine pavers and play pool with waterfall feature. Umbrellas installed to shade the pool. Gravel in both front and backyard. Neighborhood is a short drive to schools and shopping. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.5%.