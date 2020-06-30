All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

917 E FURNESS Drive

917 East Furness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

917 East Furness Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath - Brand new carpet and neutral paint. Home has formal living room, separate open family room and kitchen w/ center island, breakfast bar. Half bath and laundry room also on 1st floor. All Major Appliances included in both Kitchen & Laundry. All Bedrooms and 2full baths upstairs. Full Master bathroom with 2-sink vanity, separate tub and shower. Master walk in closet has built-ins! Upstairs Hall bathroom has separated sink andshower area. All bedrooms and main rooms have lighted ceiling fans! Covered patio, built-in gas BBQ, patio with travertine pavers and play pool with waterfall feature. Umbrellas installed to shade the pool. Gravel in both front and backyard. Neighborhood is a short drive to schools and shopping. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.5%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 E FURNESS Drive have any available units?
917 E FURNESS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 E FURNESS Drive have?
Some of 917 E FURNESS Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 E FURNESS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 E FURNESS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 E FURNESS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 917 E FURNESS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 917 E FURNESS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 917 E FURNESS Drive offers parking.
Does 917 E FURNESS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 E FURNESS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 E FURNESS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 917 E FURNESS Drive has a pool.
Does 917 E FURNESS Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 E FURNESS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 E FURNESS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 E FURNESS Drive has units with dishwashers.

