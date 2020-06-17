904 E Euclid Ave

Amenities

Layton Lakes Beauty! - Make yourself at home in this enormous 5 bed 3 bath beauty boasting over 2,900 sqft! Kitchen oversees den and beautiful backyard! 1 private downstairs bedroom great for guests. Remaining 4 bedrooms are located upstairs beyond the enormous and functional loft! Backyard overlooks open grassy area, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the Arizona summer evenings! HURRY, because this Gilbert charmer will not last long!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $2095

Cleaning Fee: $300

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $2095

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $2095 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



