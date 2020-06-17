All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

904 E Euclid Ave

904 East Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

904 East Euclid Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Layton Lakes Beauty! - Make yourself at home in this enormous 5 bed 3 bath beauty boasting over 2,900 sqft! Kitchen oversees den and beautiful backyard! 1 private downstairs bedroom great for guests. Remaining 4 bedrooms are located upstairs beyond the enormous and functional loft! Backyard overlooks open grassy area, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the Arizona summer evenings! HURRY, because this Gilbert charmer will not last long!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2095
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2095
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $2095 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4939940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 E Euclid Ave have any available units?
904 E Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 904 E Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
904 E Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 E Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 E Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 904 E Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 904 E Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 904 E Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 E Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 E Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 904 E Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 904 E Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 904 E Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 904 E Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 E Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 E Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 E Euclid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
