901 W Barbados Dr

.The Islands

.2 BR 2 bath single story home

.Tile floors t/o

.Vaulted ceilings and tile floor t/o

.Family room has ceiling fans,fireplace and plantation shutters

.Kitchen has eat in area,ceiling fan,pantry,Refrigerator,range/oven,microwave,disposal and tile floors

.Master has sliders to back yard,vaulted ceiling

.Master bath has walk in closet,double sinks,tub

.Inside laundry room with washer/dryer

.2 car garage with auto opener

.Desert landscaping with grass at front with auto watering system & desert landscaping at rear

.Community Pool, clubhouse,community Spa and lake subdivision



*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. This property requires that all adult residents must have at least 2 years of rental history together in the same residence. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you



?$1125.00 Refundable

?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee



*Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.