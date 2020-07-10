All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 901 W Barbados Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
901 W Barbados Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

901 W Barbados Dr

901 West Barbados Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
The Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

901 West Barbados Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bead87d013 ----
.The Islands
.2 BR 2 bath single story home
.Tile floors t/o
.Vaulted ceilings and tile floor t/o
.Family room has ceiling fans,fireplace and plantation shutters
.Kitchen has eat in area,ceiling fan,pantry,Refrigerator,range/oven,microwave,disposal and tile floors
.Master has sliders to back yard,vaulted ceiling
.Master bath has walk in closet,double sinks,tub
.Inside laundry room with washer/dryer
.2 car garage with auto opener
.Desert landscaping with grass at front with auto watering system & desert landscaping at rear
.Community Pool, clubhouse,community Spa and lake subdivision

*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. This property requires that all adult residents must have at least 2 years of rental history together in the same residence. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you

Security Deposits:
?$1125.00 Refundable
?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

*Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 W Barbados Dr have any available units?
901 W Barbados Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 W Barbados Dr have?
Some of 901 W Barbados Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 W Barbados Dr currently offering any rent specials?
901 W Barbados Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 W Barbados Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 W Barbados Dr is pet friendly.
Does 901 W Barbados Dr offer parking?
Yes, 901 W Barbados Dr offers parking.
Does 901 W Barbados Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 W Barbados Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 W Barbados Dr have a pool?
Yes, 901 W Barbados Dr has a pool.
Does 901 W Barbados Dr have accessible units?
No, 901 W Barbados Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 901 W Barbados Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 W Barbados Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College