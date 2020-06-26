Rent Calculator
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
866 E SARATOGA Street
866 East Saratoga Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
866 East Saratoga Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Mirador Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Comfortable home in good neighborhood. Large patio in back, landscaping included. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 866 E SARATOGA Street have any available units?
866 E SARATOGA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 866 E SARATOGA Street have?
Some of 866 E SARATOGA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 866 E SARATOGA Street currently offering any rent specials?
866 E SARATOGA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 E SARATOGA Street pet-friendly?
No, 866 E SARATOGA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 866 E SARATOGA Street offer parking?
Yes, 866 E SARATOGA Street offers parking.
Does 866 E SARATOGA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 866 E SARATOGA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 E SARATOGA Street have a pool?
No, 866 E SARATOGA Street does not have a pool.
Does 866 E SARATOGA Street have accessible units?
No, 866 E SARATOGA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 866 E SARATOGA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 866 E SARATOGA Street has units with dishwashers.
