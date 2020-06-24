All apartments in Gilbert
808 E. Vaughn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 E. Vaughn

808 East Vaughn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

808 East Vaughn Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Sierra Springs neighborhood! New paint and tile. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms and has a walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks. Washer and dryer included. Small private backyard and 2 car garage. This community is near Freestone park, has a community pool and front yard maintenance is included.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1400
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4737621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 E. Vaughn have any available units?
808 E. Vaughn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 E. Vaughn have?
Some of 808 E. Vaughn's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 E. Vaughn currently offering any rent specials?
808 E. Vaughn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 E. Vaughn pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 E. Vaughn is pet friendly.
Does 808 E. Vaughn offer parking?
Yes, 808 E. Vaughn offers parking.
Does 808 E. Vaughn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 E. Vaughn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 E. Vaughn have a pool?
Yes, 808 E. Vaughn has a pool.
Does 808 E. Vaughn have accessible units?
No, 808 E. Vaughn does not have accessible units.
Does 808 E. Vaughn have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 E. Vaughn does not have units with dishwashers.
