808 E. Vaughn

Amenities
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Sierra Springs neighborhood! New paint and tile. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms and has a walk in closet. Master bath has double sinks. Washer and dryer included. Small private backyard and 2 car garage. This community is near Freestone park, has a community pool and front yard maintenance is included.
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1400
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE4737621)