Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

7052 S BRIDAL VAIL Drive

7052 South Bridal Vail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7052 South Bridal Vail Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Fresh & Bright Single Level Home that has never been a rental!! Located in sought after Seville community with all the amenities available. Open Kitchen with island. Split Master bedroom has Master Bath with separate shower/tub/double sinks. Wood blinds throughout. 3 bedroom w/ additional office/den. Only have a neighbor on one side with low maintenance yards. Don't miss this great home. Tenant responsible for 1.5% rental tax as is customary. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

