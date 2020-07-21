669 N EL DORADO Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking

Great single level home in the highly desirable community of El Dorado Lakes. Fantastic freeway access and the great Gilbert schools are a added bonus. This clean home has all new flooring including beautiful plank-style tile in all the high traffic areas. The home has an excellent floor-plan with a large family room off the kitchen. The master bedroom features two closets and a separate entrance to the backyard. There's even a real fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The home also has a newer high efficiency AC unit an 6'' walls.. Don't be late, view this home today!