669 N EL DORADO Drive

Amenities
Great single level home in the highly desirable community of El Dorado Lakes. Fantastic freeway access and the great Gilbert schools are a added bonus. This clean home has all new flooring including beautiful plank-style tile in all the high traffic areas. The home has an excellent floor-plan with a large family room off the kitchen. The master bedroom features two closets and a separate entrance to the backyard. There's even a real fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The home also has a newer high efficiency AC unit an 6'' walls.. Don't be late, view this home today!