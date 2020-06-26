625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a wonderful Gilbert community with community pool. Large, open great room with a separate dining room. Spacious kitchen with under cabinet lighting, cherry cabinets, lots of countertops, and black appliances (including refrigerator). Fresh paint, ceiling fans and brand new carpet throughout. Large Master suite and bath. Upstairs laundry is convenient to all the bedroom, and the washer and dryer are included. Great community amenities including community pool and park just across the way. This community is close to shopping, dining and easy freeway access. Your clients will appreciate all this home has to offer!!!