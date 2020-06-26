All apartments in Gilbert
625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:24 AM

625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue

625 South Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

625 South Buena Vista Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a wonderful Gilbert community with community pool. Large, open great room with a separate dining room. Spacious kitchen with under cabinet lighting, cherry cabinets, lots of countertops, and black appliances (including refrigerator). Fresh paint, ceiling fans and brand new carpet throughout. Large Master suite and bath. Upstairs laundry is convenient to all the bedroom, and the washer and dryer are included. Great community amenities including community pool and park just across the way. This community is close to shopping, dining and easy freeway access. Your clients will appreciate all this home has to offer!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have any available units?
625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have?
Some of 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue has a pool.
Does 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S BUENA VISTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
