6211 S ROCHESTER Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool

Home checks ALL the boxes! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, a bonus room / loft, master retreat and also a pool! ''Turret Style'' entry and captivating courtyard sets the stage. Welcome into a large front court yard leading into the majestic rotunda and into an exceptionally large great room on one side and a formal living or dining area on the other side. A fabulous kitchen is decked up with raised panel cherry cappuccino cabinets, rope crown molding complimented by the granite slab counter tops and is situated perfectly for entertaining large crowds. All bedrooms, including the laundry room are on the 2nd floor. Homes includes a generous pantry, mega sized master closet, master retreat. loft and large bedrooms. 20x20 tile laid on a diagonal downstairs and upgraded carpet. Also listed for SALE!!