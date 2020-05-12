All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

6211 S ROCHESTER Drive

6211 South Rochester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6211 South Rochester Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
Home checks ALL the boxes! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, a bonus room / loft, master retreat and also a pool! ''Turret Style'' entry and captivating courtyard sets the stage. Welcome into a large front court yard leading into the majestic rotunda and into an exceptionally large great room on one side and a formal living or dining area on the other side. A fabulous kitchen is decked up with raised panel cherry cappuccino cabinets, rope crown molding complimented by the granite slab counter tops and is situated perfectly for entertaining large crowds. All bedrooms, including the laundry room are on the 2nd floor. Homes includes a generous pantry, mega sized master closet, master retreat. loft and large bedrooms. 20x20 tile laid on a diagonal downstairs and upgraded carpet. Also listed for SALE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive have any available units?
6211 S ROCHESTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive have?
Some of 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6211 S ROCHESTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive offer parking?
No, 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive has a pool.
Does 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6211 S ROCHESTER Drive has units with dishwashers.

