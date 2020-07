Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground

Great 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home. Terrific floor plan including formal living and dining rooms, large family room off the spacious kitchen with ample counter space, kitchen island and lots of cabinets. 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms with a huge master bedroom and bath with his and hers walk-in closets, separate tub and shower and dual vanities. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. This home is just a few doors down from the neighborhood park with a basketball court and tot lot.