4348 E Park Avenue

This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is located in Gilbert at Recker and Guadalupe in Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch. With 2147 s.f. of living space you will find a large country kitchen with eat in island, granite countertops, tons of storage an oversized dining area, custom lighting, and a walk in pantry. Living room, laundry, 1/2 bath on main floor, loft, built in desk niche and all bedrooms upstairs. New carpet throughout, ceiling fans, bead board detailing and neutral colors. Master suite with dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Grassy front and back yards, covered patio. Centrally located and close to shopping, restaurants. Easy freeway access. For applications and to schedule a tour please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com $400 Non Refundable Security Deposit $1795 Refundable Security Deposit 5% Sales Tax/Admin Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED