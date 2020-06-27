All apartments in Gilbert
4348 E Park Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 4:34 PM

4348 E Park Avenue

4348 E Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4348 E Park Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is located in Gilbert at Recker and Guadalupe in Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch. With 2147 s.f. of living space you will find a large country kitchen with eat in island, granite countertops, tons of storage an oversized dining area, custom lighting, and a walk in pantry. Living room, laundry, 1/2 bath on main floor, loft, built in desk niche and all bedrooms upstairs. New carpet throughout, ceiling fans, bead board detailing and neutral colors. Master suite with dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Grassy front and back yards, covered patio. Centrally located and close to shopping, restaurants. Easy freeway access. For applications and to schedule a tour please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com $400 Non Refundable Security Deposit $1795 Refundable Security Deposit 5% Sales Tax/Admin Sorry NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 E Park Avenue have any available units?
4348 E Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4348 E Park Avenue have?
Some of 4348 E Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4348 E Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4348 E Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 E Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4348 E Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4348 E Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 4348 E Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4348 E Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4348 E Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 E Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 4348 E Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4348 E Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4348 E Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4348 E Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4348 E Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
