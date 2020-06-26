4273 E Tyson St

Amenities

AVAILABLE 3/6/20!!! - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bed/ 2bath home in the great community of The Willows. Home features granite countertops and tile in all the right places. Located near the new Gilbert Gateway Town Center, and just one mile south of the San Tan Loop 202 Freeway, The Willows offers the utmost in convenience. Community amenities include two stunningly landscaped community pools with multiple fountains, pebble-tec beach entries, volleyball court, basketball court, covered ramadas, tot lots, greenbelts with plentiful open space and more. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5482090)