4236 E. Jasper Drive
4236 E. Jasper Drive

4236 E Jasper Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4236 E Jasper Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4236 E. Jasper Drive Available 05/15/19 Great Modern Tri-Level in Gilbert!! - Modern tri-level home with foyer and loft. Kitchen opening to living room, has custom tile back splash and granite counters. Custom diamond tile in living room. Neutral tones throughout. Community has basketball courts, play ground,and pool.

Security Deposit $975.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00 (Cats only please)

Click APPLY NOW! - $45.00 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $975.00 security deposit & $250.00 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3875864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have any available units?
4236 E. Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have?
Some of 4236 E. Jasper Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 E. Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4236 E. Jasper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 E. Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 E. Jasper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive offer parking?
No, 4236 E. Jasper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 E. Jasper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4236 E. Jasper Drive has a pool.
Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 4236 E. Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 E. Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 E. Jasper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
