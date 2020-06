Amenities

Beautiful home located in prestigious Seville Golf and Country Club Community! This home has it all! 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 bonus rooms, den, spacious kitchen, formal living room, and much, much more! There is even a 5 car garage! The backyard has a pool, hot tub, and plenty of grass area to play. Property has over 4500SF of living space and a huge lot that's over 18k SF!