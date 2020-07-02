405 N Ranger Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

**Coming Soon- Showings to Begin Fri May 1st** Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Rental with Community Pool in the Highly Desirable La Aldea Community! Located Just Minutes From Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment Including the Superstition Spring Plaza with Quick Access to the US 60 Freeway Make This Location Just About Perfect! Neutral Two-Tone Interior features Eat-In Kitchen with All Appliances, Family Room, Patio/Courtyard, Newer Carpet Throughout and Spacious Master with Walk-In Closet and Dual Sinks. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today.Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet **Minor Cleaning/Repairs In Progress**