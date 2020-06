Amenities

Reduced! Clean and freshly painted, just for you!Spacious 4 bedroom home in popular Power Ranch* Upgraded Kitchen* Amazing Master Suite with brick accent* All bedrooms and laundry upstairs* So many greenbelts, walking paths, play areas and 2 community pools makes for an easy move! You will enjoy the low maintenance backyard with synthetic grass! Dogs ok upon Landlord approval.Amazing Amenities!6 month lease available at 1995 a month.