3882 S WINTER Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:15 PM

3882 S WINTER Lane

3882 South Winter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3882 South Winter Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the highly sought after community of Power Ranch! This home is upgraded with stone front, cherry 42'' kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops. Tile found in the kitchen, dining room, bathrooms and laundry room. Entering the front door, you find a spacious living room, with a great open floor plan, leading to the dining room containing sliding glass doors which venture out to the side yard, complete with a planter and artificial grass. Passing through the dining room, you enter the kitchen which includes a stainless steel refrigerator. At the top of the stairs is a loft and a huge master bedroom, with master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs and share the other full hallway bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3882 S WINTER Lane have any available units?
3882 S WINTER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3882 S WINTER Lane have?
Some of 3882 S WINTER Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3882 S WINTER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3882 S WINTER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3882 S WINTER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3882 S WINTER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3882 S WINTER Lane offer parking?
No, 3882 S WINTER Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3882 S WINTER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3882 S WINTER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3882 S WINTER Lane have a pool?
No, 3882 S WINTER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3882 S WINTER Lane have accessible units?
No, 3882 S WINTER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3882 S WINTER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3882 S WINTER Lane has units with dishwashers.
