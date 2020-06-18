3882 S WINTER Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the highly sought after community of Power Ranch! This home is upgraded with stone front, cherry 42'' kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops. Tile found in the kitchen, dining room, bathrooms and laundry room. Entering the front door, you find a spacious living room, with a great open floor plan, leading to the dining room containing sliding glass doors which venture out to the side yard, complete with a planter and artificial grass. Passing through the dining room, you enter the kitchen which includes a stainless steel refrigerator. At the top of the stairs is a loft and a huge master bedroom, with master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs and share the other full hallway bathroom.