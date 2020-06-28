All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:09 PM

3780 S Shiloh Way

3780 South Shiloh Way · No Longer Available
Location

3780 South Shiloh Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,452 sq ft home is located in the San Tan Ranch community of Gilbert. This home features both tiled flooring and carpeting in the living areas and bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen includes with stainless steel appliances. Nice sized three car garage with built-in cabinets for storage. Large and beautiful master bedroom suite with separate water closet, walk-in closet, and nice size walk-in shower with glass block for natural light. Cool tile designed upper level full guest bath with double sinks and frosted glass shower door. Cute backyard overlooking community walking path and greenbelt. There's also a pool with pool service included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3780 S Shiloh Way have any available units?
3780 S Shiloh Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3780 S Shiloh Way have?
Some of 3780 S Shiloh Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3780 S Shiloh Way currently offering any rent specials?
3780 S Shiloh Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3780 S Shiloh Way pet-friendly?
No, 3780 S Shiloh Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3780 S Shiloh Way offer parking?
Yes, 3780 S Shiloh Way offers parking.
Does 3780 S Shiloh Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3780 S Shiloh Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3780 S Shiloh Way have a pool?
Yes, 3780 S Shiloh Way has a pool.
Does 3780 S Shiloh Way have accessible units?
No, 3780 S Shiloh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3780 S Shiloh Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3780 S Shiloh Way has units with dishwashers.
