3780 S Shiloh Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,452 sq ft home is located in the San Tan Ranch community of Gilbert. This home features both tiled flooring and carpeting in the living areas and bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen includes with stainless steel appliances. Nice sized three car garage with built-in cabinets for storage. Large and beautiful master bedroom suite with separate water closet, walk-in closet, and nice size walk-in shower with glass block for natural light. Cool tile designed upper level full guest bath with double sinks and frosted glass shower door. Cute backyard overlooking community walking path and greenbelt. There's also a pool with pool service included!