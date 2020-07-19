3732 E. Sundance Ave.

3732 East Sundance Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Power Ranch
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available in a sought out community in Gilbert! Big open kitchen. Tile throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. Good sized backyard made for entertaining with a built in bbq and fire-pit and low maintenance. Community pool and tennis courts near this unit. This property won't last long.