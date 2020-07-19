3732 E. Sundance Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly pool tennis court bbq/grill carpet

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available in a sought out community in Gilbert! Big open kitchen. Tile throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. Good sized backyard made for entertaining with a built in bbq and fire-pit and low maintenance. Community pool and tennis courts near this unit. This property won't last long.



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1495

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.5%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4652828)