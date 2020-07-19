All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3732 E. Sundance Ave.

3732 East Sundance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3732 East Sundance Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available in a sought out community in Gilbert! Big open kitchen. Tile throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. Good sized backyard made for entertaining with a built in bbq and fire-pit and low maintenance. Community pool and tennis courts near this unit. This property won't last long.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1495
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4652828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 E. Sundance Ave. have any available units?
3732 E. Sundance Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3732 E. Sundance Ave. have?
Some of 3732 E. Sundance Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 E. Sundance Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3732 E. Sundance Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 E. Sundance Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3732 E. Sundance Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3732 E. Sundance Ave. offer parking?
No, 3732 E. Sundance Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3732 E. Sundance Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3732 E. Sundance Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 E. Sundance Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3732 E. Sundance Ave. has a pool.
Does 3732 E. Sundance Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3732 E. Sundance Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 E. Sundance Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3732 E. Sundance Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
