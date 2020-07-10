3573 S Buckaroo Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20ede45056 ---- Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 bath home in San Tan Ranch. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings giving a more spacious feel. Media niche and decorative shelving in living area. Natural lighting throughout. Large master suite with walk-in closet, shower and bath. Washer and Dryer included. Plenty of storage cabinets and ceiling rack in garage. Exterior garage lighting. Large lot, spacious patio and dog run. Close to San Tan Ranch Elementary and Barn Park. Short distance to San Tan Village and the loop 202 freeway. Nearby shopping, restaurants and recreation.



Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available