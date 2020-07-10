All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

3573 S Buckaroo Trl

3573 South Buckaroo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3573 South Buckaroo Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20ede45056 ---- Charming 3 Bedroom / 2 bath home in San Tan Ranch. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings giving a more spacious feel. Media niche and decorative shelving in living area. Natural lighting throughout. Large master suite with walk-in closet, shower and bath. Washer and Dryer included. Plenty of storage cabinets and ceiling rack in garage. Exterior garage lighting. Large lot, spacious patio and dog run. Close to San Tan Ranch Elementary and Barn Park. Short distance to San Tan Village and the loop 202 freeway. Nearby shopping, restaurants and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3573 S Buckaroo Trl have any available units?
3573 S Buckaroo Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3573 S Buckaroo Trl have?
Some of 3573 S Buckaroo Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3573 S Buckaroo Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3573 S Buckaroo Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3573 S Buckaroo Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3573 S Buckaroo Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3573 S Buckaroo Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3573 S Buckaroo Trl offers parking.
Does 3573 S Buckaroo Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3573 S Buckaroo Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3573 S Buckaroo Trl have a pool?
No, 3573 S Buckaroo Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3573 S Buckaroo Trl have accessible units?
No, 3573 S Buckaroo Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3573 S Buckaroo Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3573 S Buckaroo Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

