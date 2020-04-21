3560 E COCONINO Way

Amenities

Short term or long term tenancy is ok. call for short term pricing. This house is located in a the beautiful Marbella Vineyards community and backs to a park/greenbelt area. Inside has a grand entrance split staircase and an upgraded kitchen. Grassy backyard. Lots of storage throughout with a large pantry and closets throughout. formal dining room area and a separate living and family room. There's also an RV gate! Tenant is responsible for the utilities and landscape upkeep. Tenant is required to have renters insurance in place with owner and management company as named insured.Move-In Cost:$2200 Per month, plus tax$2200 Deposit$150 Admin fee$45 Application Fee Per adult