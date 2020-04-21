All apartments in Gilbert
3560 E COCONINO Way
3560 E COCONINO Way

3560 East Coconino Way · No Longer Available
Location

3560 East Coconino Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short term or long term tenancy is ok. call for short term pricing. This house is located in a the beautiful Marbella Vineyards community and backs to a park/greenbelt area. Inside has a grand entrance split staircase and an upgraded kitchen. Grassy backyard. Lots of storage throughout with a large pantry and closets throughout. formal dining room area and a separate living and family room. There's also an RV gate! Tenant is responsible for the utilities and landscape upkeep. Tenant is required to have renters insurance in place with owner and management company as named insured.Move-In Cost:$2200 Per month, plus tax$2200 Deposit$150 Admin fee$45 Application Fee Per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 E COCONINO Way have any available units?
3560 E COCONINO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 E COCONINO Way have?
Some of 3560 E COCONINO Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 E COCONINO Way currently offering any rent specials?
3560 E COCONINO Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 E COCONINO Way pet-friendly?
No, 3560 E COCONINO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3560 E COCONINO Way offer parking?
Yes, 3560 E COCONINO Way does offer parking.
Does 3560 E COCONINO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 E COCONINO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 E COCONINO Way have a pool?
No, 3560 E COCONINO Way does not have a pool.
Does 3560 E COCONINO Way have accessible units?
No, 3560 E COCONINO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 E COCONINO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3560 E COCONINO Way has units with dishwashers.
